Former Canadian international Rhian Wilkinson named coach of NWSL's Portland Thorns
39-year-old played final professional season in 2015 for Portland
Former Canadian national team player and two-time Olympic bronze medallist Rhian Wilkinson has been named coach of the Portland Thorns.
Wilkinson, 39, replaces Mark Parsons, who stepped down at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season to take over as head coach of the Netherlands national team.
Wilkinson played for the Thorns in 2015, her last professional season. She also played for the Boston Breakers in 2013, the league's first year.
She made 181 appearances with Canada and scored seven goals. She won bronze medals with the team at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics before retiring in 2017.
"This is going to be a heck of a ride."<br><br>Hear from Rhian Wilkinson in her first interview as Thorns head coach. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BAONPDX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BAONPDX</a> <a href="https://t.co/GMJpqwV6qO">pic.twitter.com/GMJpqwV6qO</a>—@ThornsFC
Wilkinson was an assistant for Canada in 2019 and 2020, and served under Great Britain head coach Hege Riise at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.
"Since leaving the field, Rhian has quickly accrued valuable coaching experience and knowledge at the international level, helping her stand out in a deep and competitive candidate pool," Thorns general manager Karina LeBlanc said in a statement. "She knows how to challenge players in an inspiring, motivating and honest way and she will bring integrity to the role, while being a player-first person and coach."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?