Pacific ends winless streak with triumph at Valour

A goal and an assist from 20-year-old Terran Campbell powered a makeshift Pacific FC past Valour FC 2-1 on Thursday at IG Field in Winnipeg in PFC's first road win in club history that also ended an eight-match unbeaten run that stretched back to April 28.

Both sides started the match conservatively, keeping numbers behind the ball and play in front.

Marco Bustos broke through PFC's backline several times as an attacking midfielder behind a new-look forward group that featured Tyler Attardo and Frederico Pena, both of whom earned their first starts for the club.

PFC's breakthrough came in the 37th minute when a beautifully-floated cross from Tarran Campbell found Victor Blasco at the back post. The Spaniard thumped the ball first-time, powering it past Valour goalkeeper Mathias Janssens.

Valour would soon find an equalizer with teenager Tyler Attardo, who nodded home his professional first goal — in his first professional start — just at the stroke of halftime. The goal made 17-year-old Attardo the youngest goalscorer in CPL history so far.

Pacific FC came out of that break the stronger team, despite losing forward Marcus Haber and defender Lucas MacNaughton due to injury.

Then, in the 67th minute, Campbell put PFC ahead with a scorching outside-the-box effort that dipped around Janssens, which would prove to be the winner.

Pacific will head home to host FC Edmonton on Sunday, while Valour gets a break until next June 26, when they'll take on HFX Wanderers FC out east in Halifax.