Cavalry FC edge closer to clinching CPL spring title

Cavalry FC is now just a point away from clinching the spring title, as they eliminated the HFX Wanderers FC from contention on Wednesday with a 2-1 win at Wanderers Grounds in Halifax.

The win is the Cavalry's seventh in a row as their perfect start to the Canadian Premier League continues.

It wasn't the prettiest match either side has played, with players from both sides delivering crunching challenges all evening and six of them going into referee Yusri Rudolf's book for it. Near the end of a first half where both sides were on each other too quickly to generate much offensively, it was Cavalry who found the net first.

Sergio Camargo fought his way through a pile of HFX defenders in the 39th minute to get to a ball that was played in over the top, and he finished past Marco Carducci to make it 1-0.

Just minutes later, the visitors pulled even further ahead, as the Wanderers' Andre Bona knocked a dangerous corner into his own goal.

The league leaders thus went into halftime with the home crowd silenced, but they wouldn't quite coast to victory. HFX came out very strong in the second half, and just six minutes in, Andre Rampersad finished a magnificent cross from Kodai Iida to re-inject some life into the Wanderers.

It was not to be for HFX, though. Despite an energetic second half which saw them on the front foot a good deal, they weren't able to find that second goal from any of their decent chances — not even Akeem Garcia, who found himself facing an open net in the 68th minute.

York9, Edmonton split points with draw

Also on Wednesday, York9 FC and FC Edmonton split points in a scoreless draw at York Lions Stadium in Toronto.

This marked the third tilt between the sides in as many weeks, with Y9 taking their second-round Canadian championship qualifying tie 3-2 on aggregate.

Despite Y9 having the run of the play in the first half, FCE striker Tomi Ameobi had the best chance at goal in the first 45 minutes, slicing a clear-cut effort near the penalty spot just wide. At the other end, Connor James made three saves in the first half, four saves total, proving to be a safe pair of hands for the Eddies.

York9 came centimetres away from scoring the first goal in the 47th minute when a Manny Aparicio header was cleared off the line by FCE defender Bruno Zebie.

It's the second scoreless draw the Eddies have been part of this league season, with the first coming to Pacific in their home opener last month. York9 took part in a nil-nil result in the CanChamp against Blainville.