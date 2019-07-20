Forge see off Valour in sweltering midday clash

Despite the sweltering heat, Forge FC dispatched Valour FC 3-1 on Saturday.

The home side, looked the better of the two from the whistle, as Forge kept their Winnipeg opponents at bay to earn a third league win in a week.

An unmarked Elimane Cisse scored the opener for Forge in the 32nd.

A few minutes later, Hamilton notched its second after Dominic Samuel was slashed down in the box, sending Emery Welshman to the spot. His right-footed effort earned his club a much-deserved 2-0 first-half lead.

Valour was given a lifeline early in the second when striker Tyler Attardo, who came on at the start of the half, finished off a set-piece opportunity.

But Hamilton's Kadell Thomas finished Valour off in style come injury time, driving around defenders at the near post before pulling the ball back and chipping a helpless Tyson Farago to end the game 3-1 for the home side.