Forge see off Valour in sweltering midday clash
Hamilton keep on rolling while Winnipeg remain winless in fall season
Despite the sweltering heat, Forge FC dispatched Valour FC 3-1 on Saturday.
The home side, looked the better of the two from the whistle, as Forge kept their Winnipeg opponents at bay to earn a third league win in a week.
An unmarked Elimane Cisse scored the opener for Forge in the 32nd.
A few minutes later, Hamilton notched its second after Dominic Samuel was slashed down in the box, sending Emery Welshman to the spot. His right-footed effort earned his club a much-deserved 2-0 first-half lead.
Valour was given a lifeline early in the second when striker Tyler Attardo, who came on at the start of the half, finished off a set-piece opportunity.
But Hamilton's Kadell Thomas finished Valour off in style come injury time, driving around defenders at the near post before pulling the ball back and chipping a helpless Tyson Farago to end the game 3-1 for the home side.
