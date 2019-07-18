Forge FC, York9 enjoying strong starts to CPL's Fall season

Forge FC forward Tristan Borges recorded his league-leading seventh goal on Wednesday night as his club dispatched the HFX Wanderers FC 2-0 at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.

Forge has now won two straight and improved to 2-1-0 in the Fall season, while the Wanderers (1-2-0) failed once again to find a point away from home.

The match was played on Forge's terms from the outset as the home side dominated with 63.8% possession in the first half. They fired eight shots on target, but it wasn't until after the half-hour mark that they managed to solve goalkeeper Jan-Michael Williams.

Kyle Bekker scored first, with a long free kick from the side of the box finding its way into the goal, as Emery Welshman absorbed the keeper's attention and allowed it to bounce through him.

Just a few minutes later, it was Borges' turn to swing in a goal from out wide, this time sailing a corner kick all the way through everyone and into the net.

Forge held on to preserve the clean sheet and jump into a tie for first in the Fall season standings.

York9 on a roll

York9 also kept its strong Fall season start rolling by defeating Pacific FC 2-1 at York Lions Stadium in Toronto to earn a second-straight win in league play.

Despite fielding something of a makeshift lineup, York9 opened the scoring early in the match, with captain Manny Aparicio solving Pacific goalie Nolan Wirth in the 20th minute from seemingly out of nowhere, stunning the visitors.

The Nine Stripes would hold that lead through the hour mark, before Pacific got onto the board courtesy of a driving run by Alexander Gonzalez. The Panamanian midfielder ran through the Y9 backline before spotting Terran Campbell unmarked in the box. Campbell coolly finished his 66th-minute effort, restoring the tie at 1-1.

However, York9 carved out another lead courtesy of Simon Adjei, who notched York9's second of the evening with a well-placed shot into the side of goal, giving his team a 2-1 lead at the 67-minute mark.

That goal would prove the difference between the two sides, as the Nine Stripes took another three points out of York Lions Stadium.