York9 snaps FC Edmonton's win streak to record 1st victory of fall campaign

York9 FC ended FC Edmonton's winning run at three matches, defeating the visiting Eddies 2-1 at York Lions Stadium on Sunday to record their first victory of the Fall campaign.

Goals from Kyle Porter and Ryan Telfer on either end of a scintillating free kick by Ramon Soria told the story. Edmonton nearly reversed the result after a wild thirty seconds of action that concluded with Telfer's game winner.

TELFER BAGS ONE

York9FC run a huge counterattack after FCEdmontonNow hit the post, to send Ryan Telfer through for a goal!

YOR 2 - 1 FCE

The Eddies started the first half in less-than-satisfactory form, turning over possession needlessly in midfield and opening the door for Simon Adjei to run at goal, before finding an unmarked Porter in the box. Porter made the most of his effort in the 13th minute, beating Connor James with a shot to the bottom corner to give York9 an early 1-0 lead.

The advantage wouldn't hold as the Eddies grew into the match, with Soria scoring an unaided free kick past Nathan Ingham from well outside the box to tie the game 1-1 in the 67th minute.

Edmonton nearly managed a second after Ingham ratled the post. However, Manny Aparicio picked up the rebound, initiating a counter that ended with Telfer's cool finish for the Nine Stripes.