Cavalry grab late winner in cagey affair with Wanderers

A late Oliver Minatel goal was all that separated Cavalry FC and the HFX Wanderers in Halifax on Saturday, with the visitors taking a 1-0 win to claim back-to-back victories to open their Fall campaign.

Neither side mustered much in the way of chances through the first half. The Cavs did come close with a pair of open headers for Dominick Zator, who failed to find the net both times.

Full Time Stats. 5 changes to the starting XI for the boys. #HFX 0-1 #CavsFC

Cavalry, who were missing Elijah Adekugbe and Dominque Malonga, managed to put the home side under pressure to start the second half. The Wanderers, meanwhile, had both South American attackers Luis Perea and Juan Diego Gutierrez in the lineup for the first time since May 4.

The match's only goal came in the 85th minute when a cutting run from the CPL's leading goal scorer Sergio Camargo found fellow substitute Oliver Minatel with a pin-point cross. Oliver smashed home his lone chance of the match, giving the Cavs their second win at Wanderers Grounds in 2019. Cavalry are the only CPL side to defeat the Wanderers in Halifax this season.