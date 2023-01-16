Canadian midfielder Jordyn Listro signs new contract with NWSL's Orlando Pride

Canadian midfielder Jordyn Listro has agreed to a one-year contract with the Orlando Pride with a club option for the 2024 season.

The 27-year-old from Toronto originally joined the NWSL team on a short-year contract for the 2020 Fall Series before signing a contract for the entire 2022 season.

Listro, who has won two caps for Canada played her collegiate soccer at the University of South Florida.

"Jordyn is a player who has roots here in Florida and fights every day to represent the badge and the community," Orlando coach Seb Hines said in a statement. "After returning to us last year, she stepped in right away and made an immediate impact on the pitch.

Happiest in purple 💜😈 bring on 2023! <a href="https://t.co/cf3D10TB6Q">https://t.co/cf3D10TB6Q</a> —@jordynlistro5

"She is a player that is always looking to improve, and is willing to do the dirty work in the midfield, which is vital to the type of team we want to be. We couldn't be happier to have her back in a Pride uniform."

Listro made 19 appearances last season with 13 starts for Orlando, which is also home to veteran Canadian goalkeeper Erin McLeod.

