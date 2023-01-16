Content
Canadian midfielder Jordyn Listro signs new contract with NWSL's Orlando Pride

Canadian midfielder Jordyn Listro has agreed to a one-year contract with the Orlando Pride with a club option for the 2024 season.

27-year-old from Toronto originally joined NWSL team on short-year contract in 2020

The Canadian Press ·
Jordyn Listro of the Orlando Pride, while controlling the ball, leans back for an attempted kick.
Jordyn Listro of the Orlando Pride controls the ball against Racing Louisville FC during the Daytona Soccer Fest at Daytona International Speedway on July 3, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old from Toronto originally joined the NWSL team on a short-year contract for the 2020 Fall Series before signing a contract for the entire 2022 season.

Listro, who has won two caps for Canada played her collegiate soccer at the University of South Florida.

"Jordyn is a player who has roots here in Florida and fights every day to represent the badge and the community," Orlando coach Seb Hines said in a statement. "After returning to us last year, she stepped in right away and made an immediate impact on the pitch.

"She is a player that is always looking to improve, and is willing to do the dirty work in the midfield, which is vital to the type of team we want to be. We couldn't be happier to have her back in a Pride uniform."

Listro made 19 appearances last season with 13 starts for Orlando, which is also home to veteran Canadian goalkeeper Erin McLeod.

WATCH | Matheson, Sinclair discuss new professional women's league coming to Canada:

Professional women’s soccer coming to Canada in 2025

1 month ago
Live
Soccer superstars Christine Sinclair and Diana Matheson announce that a professional women’s soccer league in Canada will launch in 2025. The athletes tell Adrienne Arsenault the country has the players, money and desire to make the league a success.
