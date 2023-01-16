Canadian midfielder Jordyn Listro signs new contract with NWSL's Orlando Pride
27-year-old from Toronto originally joined NWSL team on short-year contract in 2020
Canadian midfielder Jordyn Listro has agreed to a one-year contract with the Orlando Pride with a club option for the 2024 season.
Listro, who has won two caps for Canada played her collegiate soccer at the University of South Florida.
"Jordyn is a player who has roots here in Florida and fights every day to represent the badge and the community," Orlando coach Seb Hines said in a statement. "After returning to us last year, she stepped in right away and made an immediate impact on the pitch.
"She is a player that is always looking to improve, and is willing to do the dirty work in the midfield, which is vital to the type of team we want to be. We couldn't be happier to have her back in a Pride uniform."
Listro made 19 appearances last season with 13 starts for Orlando, which is also home to veteran Canadian goalkeeper Erin McLeod.
