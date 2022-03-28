Canadian men's soccer team will be armed when it goes to Qatar for World Cup
Symbolic sword given back to team after being seized by customs in Costa Rica
The Canadian men's soccer team is going to the World Cup and it will be armed this November in Qatar.
John Herdman's team travels with a sword these days.
"The sword's something that symbolizes 'New Canada,"' Herdman explained after Sunday's 4-0 win over Jamaica that secured the Canadian men's first trip to the soccer showcase since Mexico '86.
That tradition was derailed somewhat during last week's trip to Central America to face Costa Rica. La Nacion, a Costa Rican newspaper, reported that customs officials had seized the sword upon the Canadian team's arrival by charter due to "regulations that govern the type of weapons that can enter our country."
The newspaper ran a photo of the sword, a long two-handed weapon nestled in a black carrying case with a red interior. On the handle are the words Qatar 2022.
Without the sword, the Canadians saw their 17-game unbeaten streak in CONCACAF qualifying end in a 1-0 loss to Costa Rica. Canada played with 10 men for two-thirds of Thursday's match after midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye was sent off for a second yellow card.
But there was a happy ending.
The team had kept the existence of the sword to itself. Jason deVos, Canada Soccer's director of development and a member of Herdman's coaching staff, demurred when asked about it Sunday.
"I can't talk about that. You'll have to ask [Herdman]," the former Canada captain said with a chuckle.
Armed with their sword, the Canadians raised their qualifying record over three rounds to 14-1-4 with one game remaining — Wednesday in Panama.
WATCH | Waiting to Exhale - An essay on the Canadian men's run to the World Cup:
