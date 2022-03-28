Skip to Main Content
Soccer

Canadian men's soccer team will be armed when it goes to Qatar for World Cup

The Canadian men's soccer team is going to the World Cup and it will be armed this November in Qatar, as John Herdman's squad travels with a sword these days.

Symbolic sword given back to team after being seized by customs in Costa Rica

Neil Davidson · The Canadian Press ·
This photo released on Monday by Costa Rica's Finance Ministry shows the sword that belongs to Canada's national soccer team after it was seized at the San José International Airport in Costa Rica. (Costa Rica Finance Ministry via The Associated Press)

"The sword's something that symbolizes 'New Canada,"' Herdman explained after Sunday's 4-0 win over Jamaica that secured the Canadian men's first trip to the soccer showcase since Mexico '86.

"I said to these boys [that] we've always had a shield. But we created a sword and on the sword it says 'Nihil timendum est,' which is 'Fear Nothing' [in Latin]. And that's New Canada. That's the swagger we want to play with. And it goes in into every stadium to symbolize we'll own their ground and be New Canada."

That tradition was derailed somewhat during last week's trip to Central America to face Costa Rica. La Nacion, a Costa Rican newspaper, reported that customs officials had seized the sword upon the Canadian team's arrival by charter due to "regulations that govern the type of weapons that can enter our country."

The newspaper ran a photo of the sword, a long two-handed weapon nestled in a black carrying case with a red interior. On the handle are the words Qatar 2022.

The sword was returned as the Canadian players left the country after their World Cup qualifying soccer match in Costa Rica on Thursday. (Costa Rica Finance Ministry via The Associated Press)

Without the sword, the Canadians saw their 17-game unbeaten streak in CONCACAF qualifying end in a 1-0 loss to Costa Rica. Canada played with 10 men for two-thirds of Thursday's match after midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye was sent off for a second yellow card.

But there was a happy ending.

"We've got it. We got it back. It was in that turf [Saturday]," a happy Herdman said of the sword after Sunday's win, pointing to the BMO Field playing surface.

The team had kept the existence of the sword to itself. Jason deVos, Canada Soccer's director of development and a member of Herdman's coaching staff, demurred when asked about it Sunday.

"I can't talk about that. You'll have to ask [Herdman]," the former Canada captain said with a chuckle.

Armed with their sword, the Canadians raised their qualifying record over three rounds to 14-1-4 with one game remaining — Wednesday in Panama.

WATCH | Waiting to Exhale - An essay on the Canadian men's run to the World Cup:

Waiting to Exhale: An essay on the Canadian men's run to the World Cup

21 hours ago
Duration 4:20
For the first time since 1986, Canada's men will play in the World Cup. Watch Brendan Dunlop's video essay on the team, its fans, and a country longing for success on the international soccer stage. 4:20
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

