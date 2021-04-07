Skip to Main Content
Canada climbs 3 spots to No. 70 in latest men's FIFA world rankings

Canada, on the strength of wins over Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, has moved up three places to No. 70 in the FIFA world rankings.

Canadian squad rises after recent wins over Bermuda, Cayman Islands

The Canadian Press ·
Lucas Cavallini, seen above in 2019, scored a second-half hat trick in Canada's recent 11-0 win over the Cayman Islands. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)



The top six is unchanged with Belgium ahead of France, Brazil, England, Portugal and Spain with Italy jumping three places to No. 7. Argentina and Uruguay each slipped one spot to No. 8 and 9, respectively, while Denmark moved up two spots to No. 10

Serbia (No. 25, plus-5), Nigeria (No. 32, plus-4), Scotland (No. 44, plus-4) and Ghana (No. 49, plus-3) all gained ground in the top 50 while Iceland slipped out (No. 52, -6).

The biggest movers were Guinea-Bissau (No. 108, plus-11), and Namibia (No. 111, plus-10).

The Canadian men, who rank seventh among CONCACAF countries, face No. 205 Aruba and No. 136 Suriname next in World Cup qualifying play in June.

