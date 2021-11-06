Canada's Jessie Fleming scores winner as Chelsea defeats Aston Villa

Canadian midfielder Jessie Fleming scored in the 22nd minute to give Chelsea a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday in FA Women's Super League action.

The 23-year-old from London, Ont., put the ball past goalkeeper Hannah Hampton from in close after securing a pass from teammate Ji So-Yun.

Fleming's second career FA WSL goal helped Chelsea secure a fifth straight win and match Arsenal with 15 points atop the WSL table.

Fleming signed with Chelsea in July of last year following a standout collegiate career at UCLA, and she went on to help the club win their second straight FA WSL title.

Fleming was named one of Canada Soccer's players of the month in October along with Alphonso Davies. She scored the opening goal as Canada defeated New Zealand to kick off their Olympic gold medal celebration tour in Ottawa on Oct. 23.

Fleming will next square off against fellow Canadian Olympian Janine Beckie when Chelsea travels to take on Manchester City on Nov. 14.