Canadian international Fraser Aird released by Scottish club for rude gesture

Scotland's Cove Rangers FC has released Canadian international Fraser Aird after he was caught on camera making a rude gesture from the stands at Sunday's Old Firm Derby.

"Cove Rangers FC is aware of an image which is circulating relating to one of our players at the recent Celtic versus Rangers match," Cove Rangers, a Scottish League Two club, said in a statement. "As a club we do not condone such behaviour and expect all of our players to represent our club in the correct manner at all times.

"Fraser Aird's contract with the club was due to expire at the start of January and as a result he will be leaving the club with immediate effect."

Visiting Rangers beat Celtic 2-1 Sunday in a top-of-the-table Scottish clash. Aird was in the away stand and his gesture was apparently aimed at the Celtic fans.

Aird played for Glasgow Rangers before stints with the MLS Vancouver Whitecaps and Scotland's Falkirk, Dunfermline Athletic, Dundee United and Queen of the South.

In late September he signed a short-term deal through January with Cove Rangers, a fourth-division club based in the Aberdeen area.

Aird issued an apology Monday via social media.

"I would like to apologize for my actions yesterday at the Old Firm game," Aird said. "I got caught up in supporting my boyhood club and did something thoughtless. I know that as a professional footballer, I have a responsibility to carry myself in an appropriate manner. Yesterday I didn't do that. I hope everyone will forgive me for it."

Aird, who was born in Toronto to Glasgow-born parents, has one goal in eight appearances for Canada.