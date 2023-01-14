Canadian goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo signs with Arsenal
29-year-old from Welland, Ont., spent last 4 years with Sweden's Vittsjo GIK
Canadian goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo, who spent the last four years with Sweden's Vittsjo GIK, has signed with Arsenal.
Arsenal (9-1-0) currently stands second behind Chelsea on goal difference in England's Barclays Women's Super League standings.
Arsenal hosts Chelsea, which is home to fellow Canadian internationals Kadeisha Buchanan and Jessie Fleming, on Sunday in league play. More than 35,000 tickets have been sold for the Emirates Stadium clash.
D'Angelo has won 12 caps for Canada.
"We're delighted to have signed Sabrina," Arsenal coach Jonas Eidevall said in a statement. "She is a top goalkeeper with plenty of experience in both Europe and North America and we're confident that she will be a strong addition to our squad."
🗣 "It feels amazing and it's an honour to be here... Arsenal are doing amazing things."<br><br>Welcome to the family, <a href="https://twitter.com/SabsDAngelo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SabsDAngelo</a> 🥰—@ArsenalWFC
The 29-year-old from Welland, Ont., played collegiate soccer at South Carolina before joining the NWSL's Western New York Flash in 2015. She moved to the North Carolina Courage in 2017.
D'Angelo went to Europe in 2019, making 70 appearances in total for Vittsjo GIK. A torn anterior cruciate ligament sidelined her in 2020.
The other Arsenal goalkeepers are Austrian international Manuela Zinsberger, who won the league's Golden Globe Award last season after keeping 13 clean sheets, and American Kaylan Marckese.
D'Angelo, who will wear No. 14 for Arsenal, moved on a free transfer.
Other Canadians in the English league include Adriana Leon (Manchester United), Shelina Zadorsky (Tottenham) and Deanne Rose (Reading).
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?