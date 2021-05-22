Canada's David Wotherspoon helps St. Johnstone capture Scottish Cup

Canadian international David Wotherspoon, named man of the match, celebrated a cup double Saturday as St. Johnstone defeated Hibernian 1-0 to win the Scottish Cup at Hampden Park.

Wotherspoon had previously helped the Perth-based club win the Scottish League Cup for the first time in the club's 137-year history with a 1-0 win over Livingston on Feb. 28 in Glasgow.

Shaun Rooney, who scored in the League Cup final, headed home the winner Saturday with Wotherspoon getting the assist.

Hibs goalkeeper Matt Macey saved a penalty but St. Johnstone held on to the one-goal lead.

Wotherspoon, a 31-year-old midfielder, played the full 90 minutes in both cup finals.

Wotherspoon was born in Perth and represented Scotland at the youth level but is eligible to play for Canada through his Winnipeg-born mother. He reached out to Canada Soccer after seeing Glasgow Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield switch to Canada.

Wotherspoon made his debut for Canada against New Zealand in 2018 in John Herdman's first game as coach. He has four caps with one goal and three assists.

He started his soccer career in the Celtic youth ranks, switching to Hibernian before joining St. Johnstone. He also won the Scottish Cup in 2014 in his first year with St. Johnstone.