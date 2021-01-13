Cyle Larin continues goal-scoring tear, powers Besiktas into Turkish Cup quarters
Brampton, Ont., native has scored 6 goals in last 3 games
Canadian Cyle Larin showed off his rich vein of form Wednesday, scoring in the 85th minute as Besiktas downed Caykur Rizespor 1-0 to advance to the Turkish Cup quarter-finals.
The 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., has been on a roll of late with six goals in his last three games. He has 14 goals in all competitions this season.
With 11 goals in Super Lig play, Larin is second to Hatayspor's Aaron-Salem Boupendza for the scoring lead.
Cyle Larin 🍁 with the winning goal for <a href="https://twitter.com/Besiktas?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Besiktas</a> today. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CANMNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CANMNT</a> <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/iuWdL54wfP">pic.twitter.com/iuWdL54wfP</a>—@CanadaSoccerEN
Larin also scored Sunday in Besiktas' 2-2 tie at Hatayspor and found the net four times in a 6-0 win over Rizespor last week in Turkish Super Lig play.
Besiktas, known as the Black Eagles, top the Turkish standings at 11-4-2 on goal difference over Istanbul rival Fenerbahce.
Veteran Canadian midfielder Atiba Hutchinson was on the bench Wednesday.
Larin, the MLS rookie of the year in 2015 with Orlando City, has won 31 caps for Canada, including 19 starts, with eight goals.
