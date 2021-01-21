Canadian Cyle Larin continues scoring tear in Turkish league play
Canadian forward Cyle Larin added to his goals total in the Turkish Super Lig on Thursday scoring in league-leading Besiktas' 4-1 win at Fatih Karagumruk.
Brampton native is 2nd in league with 12 goals
The 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., made it 3-0 for the Black Eagles in the 66th minute, sliding to knock a cross from left back Ridvan Yilmaz into the corner of the goal.
Larin kissed the club crest on his jersey and pounded his chest in celebration after the goal
Larin who came into the game having scored six times in his previous four outings, is second in the Turkish Super Lig scoring race with 12 goals. He also has three goals in other competitions.
Veteran Canadian midfielder Atiba Hutchinson also started for Besiktas, which tops the Turkish table at 13-4-2.
