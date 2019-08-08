Toronto FC defeats Ottawa in 1st leg of Canadian Championship semis

Drew Moor and Tsubasa Endoh scored as Toronto FC went on the road Wednesday and took the opening leg of the Canadian Championship semifinal with a 2-0 win over the Ottawa Fury.

The second leg will be played at BMO Field in Toronto Aug. 14 with a berth to play for the Voyageurs Cup on the line, as well as a berth in the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League.

Moor scored in the 30th minute. Erickson Gallardo had a great opportunity to increase that lead in the 87th minute but he was turned aside on a nice stop by Fury 'keeper Callum Irving.

Endoh scored in extra time to give Toronto two away goals.

Chris Mannella had a great chance to tie the game for the Fury in the 65th minute but his shot was knocked wide by a diving Alex Bono in the TFC goal. Moments later Carl Haworth had a free kick from five yards outside the box but his shot went over the bar.

TFC had three great chances in the opening minutes but were unable to break through.

Marky Delgado fired a shot over the bar from inside the box in the second minute just seconds before Patrick Mullins found himself closing in alone on Irving after sneaking between two Fury defenders, but his shot went wide.

In the fourth minute Irving made a big stop off Endoh, who again got behind the Fury defence for a quick strike.

The Fury got their early-game jitters out of the way and had two great chances of their own midway through the half.

Haworth was awarded a free kick in the 23rd minute but his shot was wide of the target to the left..

In the 27th minute Bono made a save off an attempt from Christiano Francois, who was in alone after out running a pair of TFC defenders.

Moor broke through with the game's first goal as he used a scissor kick at close range off a corner following a corner from Endoh.

TFC defenders Justin Morrow Eriq Zavaleta both received yellow cards during the match in the 20th and 49th minutes, respectively. Fury midfielder Wal Fall was issued a yellow card in the 79th minute