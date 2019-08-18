Impact 'disgusted' after franchise-worse 3-goal collapse to draw FC Dallas

Impact defender Rudy Camacho says he and his teammates are "disgusted" by their end-of-game collapse — the worst in franchise history.

For the first time in Major League Soccer, Montreal (10-13-4) blew a three-goal lead in the second half as FC Dallas (10-10-7) came all the way back to tie the match 3-3 on Saturday night.

Two goals in the final five minutes of play, including a header in stoppage time, completed the comeback for the visitors.

"I can't explain what's happening," said Camacho. "We're conceding two goals per game on dead ball situations. Today it was a penalty kick and yet another corner kick. It's maddening because we played well until the 60th minute.

"All I can say right now is that everyone is disgusted. We need to stop this because it's getting ridiculous."

Montreal is winless in three straight and 1-6-1 in its last eight league games.

Complete collapse

The Impact were leading 3-0 with 30 minutes to play through Lassi Lappalainen's first-half brace and a third from Orji Okwonkwo.

Dallas cut the deficit in the 59th minute when substitute Zdenek Ondrasek jumped on a rebound from a Michael Barrios shot and beat goalkeeper Evan Bush in close. Bush got a hand on it but couldn't keep it out.

"At 3-0, it's a tough moment," said FC Dallas coach Luchi Gonzalez. "Especially when I thought we actually had some good flashes before they scored the third. We didn't give up. An individual like Cobra [Ondrasek] to come in at halftime and show energy, that shows a lot about him."

With it 3-1 in the 85th minute, Dallas was awarded a penalty when Ken Krolicki handled the ball in the box. Captain Reto Ziegler converted from the spot as Bush dove the wrong way.

The visitors found their equalizer in stoppage time when Ryan Hollingshead got his head on a corner kick — another set-piece goal against the Impact.

There were loud boos at the final whistle from some of the 17,509 in attendance at Saputo Stadium.

"I can understand that the fans were disappointed in the end," said Bojan, who played 60 minutes in his first MLS start. "Everyone was enjoying the game and when you are winning 3-0, and in the end you draw 3-3, it's normal the fans in the end were disappointed."

TFC salvage point

Jozy Altidore scored in the 90th minute to give Toronto FC a 2-2 draw with the Columbus Crew on Saturday night.

Altidore found an open space on a run into the 6-yard box and headed home Auro's cross to pull Toronto FC (9-10-7) level.

David Accam made it 2-1 for the Crew (7-14-6) in the 82nd minute. Accam got the ball at midfield on the counter from Harrison Afful and sprinted behind a couple of long dribbles until he was in shooting range where he finished a low hard shot into the left corner.

Pedro Santos slide underneath Wil Trapp's pass with a left-footed finish to tie it for the Crew in the 48th minute.

Jonathan Osorio gave Toronto FC the lead in the 42nd minute with a 25-yard shot.

The Crew improved their unbeaten streak to six games.