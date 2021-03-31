Skip to Main Content
Canadian Janine Beckie's scoring not enough to help Man City get past Barcelona

Canadian Janine Beckie scored the opening goal of Man City's match against Barcelona in the second leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals. Although Man City won 2-1, Barcelona advanced on aggregate, 4-2.

Canadian Janine Beckie of Manchester City, right, scored the opening goal in the second leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final match against FC Barcelona. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Canadian Janine Beckie scored the opening goal in Manchester City's 2-1 win against Barcelona in the second leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals but it wasn't enough as Barcelona advanced on aggregate, 4-2.

Beckie swept in a loose ball after a corner kick in 20th minute to give City hope of a comeback.

But just before the hour mark, Barca striker Asisat Oshoala tapped in from close range for a crucial away goal. She had earlier come close to scoring several times but had been denied by defender Lucy Bronze and goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck.

American international Sam Mewis converted a penalty in the 68th minute for City.

Along with Barcelona, Chelsea also advanced to the semifinals of the Women's Champions League on Wednesday.

Pernille Harder scored against her former team to lead Chelsea to a 3-0 win over Wolfsburg, and 5-1 on aggregate. 

Chelsea will face either Bayern Munich or Rosengård in the semifinals. Bayern defeated the Swedish club 3-0 in the first leg, and they play again Thursday in Malmo.

Barcelona awaits either five-time defending champion Lyon or Paris Saint-Germain. The Lyon-PSG second leg was moved to April 18 after a coronavirus outbreak in the Lyon squad.

In Budapest, Harder converted a penalty in the 27th minute and Sam Kerr doubled the lead five minutes later. Both players had scored last week in the first leg. Fran Kirby added the third goal in the second half.

Chelsea and Wolfsburg played their quarter-final legs in Budapest because of travel restrictions. Chelsea was the "away" team on Wednesday.

Harder, who joined Chelsea from Wolfsburg in September, sent a long ball for Kerr, who was taken down by defender Sara Doorsoun. From the penalty spot, the Denmark captain then sent goalkeeper Katarzyna Kiedrzynek the wrong way, rolling the ball into the corner.

Kerr scored in the 32nd minute, collecting a chipped pass with her back to the goal. The Australia striker turned and fired a right-footed shot low just inside the post.

Kirby worked a give-and-go with Ji So-Yun and beat Kiedrzynek from close range in the 81st minute.

The final is scheduled for May 16 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

