Canada's Olympic champion women's soccer team wants to see investment in the game

Members of Canada's women's soccer team believe their gold medal will inspire future generations of young girls to play the game.

Players Kadeisha Buchanan, Ashley Lawrence and Adriana Leon were at Toronto's BMO Field on Tuesday to show off their gold medals.

The Canadian women were crowned Olympic champions after beating Sweden 3-2 in penalty kicks in Friday's gold-medal game. The game was tied 1-1 after extra time.

Canada Soccer president Nick Bontis says the gold-medal win proves investing in women's soccer is worthwhile.

Canada doesn't have a professional women's soccer league, but players including captain Christine Sinclair and goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe are calling for one.

The Canadians stated going into the Tokyo Olympics that their goal was to change the colour of their medal after they earned bronze at both the 2012 and 2016 Games.

WATCH | Sinclair, Labbe on what winning gold means for soccer in Canada: