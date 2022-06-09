Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Soccer·New

Canadian women's soccer squad to face Australia, New Zealand in September friendlies

The Canadian women's soccer team will head Down Under for a pair of friendlies in September.

National team to play Australia Sept. 3, New Zealand Sept. 6

The Canadian Press ·
Canada will soon be hosting South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field on June 26 in a tune-up for this summer's CONCACAF women's championship in Mexico, which will serve as a qualifier for both the 2023 Women's World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

Canada, ranked sixth in the world, will take on the Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup, in Australia on Sept. 3 and 6.

Australia sits 12th in the world rankings and New Zealand is No. 22.

The Canadians are set to host No. 17 South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field on June 26 in a tune-up for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico.

The tournament is a qualifier for both the 2023 Women's World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Canada, the defending Olympic champions, will open play in the CONCACAF W Championship group stage on July 5 against Trinidad and Tobago before facing Panama on July 8 and Costa Rica on July 11.

