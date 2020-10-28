Bev Priestman takes over Canada women's soccer team ahead of Olympic medal pursuit

Bev Priestman will take over the coaching reins of the Canadian women's national soccer team as it chases a third consecutive Olympic medal next summer in Tokyo.

With Priestman's hire, Canada Soccer opted for a coach with strong ties to the national program.

Priestman, a long-time assistant to former head coach John Herdman, held several positions during her six years with the Canadian program, including director of the EXCEL developmental program and head coach of the women's under-17 and under-20 teams where she helped develop the next generation of Canadian stars.

Priestman left in August of 2018 to become an assistant coach with her native England.

She was thought to be in line to succeed Lionesses' head coach Phil Neville in 2021, but England recently gave that job to Netherlands coach Sarina Wiegman.

Canada is currently ranked No. 8 in the world and are the reigning back-to-back Olympic bronze medallists.