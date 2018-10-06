Canada tops Jamaica in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying

Recap
Nichelle Prince scored twice to help Canada beat Jamaica 2-0 on Friday night in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying tournament.
Nichelle Prince leads Canadians with 2 goals
Prince connected in the 33rd and 80th minutes in the Group B opener for both teams.
Earlier at H-E-B Park, Costa Rica routed Cuba 8-0.
In Group A play Thursday in Cary, North Carolina, the defending World Cup champion United States beat Mexico 6-0, and Panama topped Trinidad and Tobago 3-0.
The top two in each group will advance to the semifinals Oct. 14 in Frisco. The final top three will qualify for the World Cup next year in France, and the fourth-place team will face Argentina for a spot.
