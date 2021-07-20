Canada will finish out Gold Cup without injured forwards Ayo Akinola, Cyle Larin
Akinola out for season after picking up injury in Canada's 1-0 loss to U.S. on Sunday
Toronto FC suffered a blow Tuesday with news that forward Ayo Akinola is out for the season after injuring the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee in Canada's 1-0 loss to the U.S. on Sunday at the Gold Cup.
Canada Soccer, meanwhile, confirmed that fellow striker Cyle Larin, injured in the same game, is also out of the CONCACAF Championship with an unspecified leg injury.
Akinola exited the game at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City in the 24th minute with Larin following him off the pitch in the 53rd.
"He just felt a little twist in the knee as the player came across him," Canada coach John Herdman said after the match. "Sometimes they look worse than they are. We're fingers crossed there."
Canada Soccer did not provide details of Larin's injury. The Besiktas forward has scored a Canadian-record 10 goals this year.
Canada has until 24 hours before that match to name medical replacements from its previously announced provisional tournament roster.
