Canadian women's soccer team falls to U.S. in Olympic qualifying championship final

The U.S. continued its mastery over Canada on Sunday, winning the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship 3-0 on second-half goals by Lynn Williams, Lindsey Horan and Megan Rapinoe.

Canada faded as the game wore on and the breakthrough came in the 60th minute after Jayde Riviere's attempted clearance went to Williams, who hammered a shot high into the far corner. Horan made it 2-0 in the 71st minute, using a neat touch to beat two defenders and then put the ball in the corner.

With Canada pressing for a goal, substitute Rapinoe went in alone in the 87th minute and beat Stephanie Labbe.

The two North American rivals have met 60 times in all competitions, with the U.S. holding a 50-3-7 advantage over Canada.

Lopsided rivalry

Canada has not beaten the U.S. since the 2001 Algarve Cup when Charmaine Hooper scored twice and Christine Sinclair once in a 3-0 win. The Canadian women have gone 0-29-6 against the Americans since, but have tied two of the last six meetings.

Eighth-ranked Canada has now finished runner-up to the U.S. at the last four CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournaments. The top-ranked Americans have dominated the event over the years, compiling a 23-0-1 record while outscoring the opposition 122-3.