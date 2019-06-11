Canadian men defeat Trinidad and Tobago in Gold Cup tune-up
Canucks open continental championship against Martinique on Saturday
Scott Arfield scored two goals to lead the Canadian men's soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago in a closed-door friendly on Monday.
The friendly was a tune-up for the Gold Cup, which begins in various cities in the United States on Saturday.
The continental championship, which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean, comes ahead of CONCACAF Nations League Group A play in the fall.
Canada is ranked 78th in the current FIFA rankings, while Trinidad and Tobago is 93rd.
Canada opens the Gold Cup on Saturday against Martinique at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
Trinidad and Tobago's first game is next Tuesday against 2018 World Cup qualifier Panama in St. Paul, Minn.
Canada is in a group with Martinique, Cuba and Mexico.
The top two teams in the group will advance to the quarter-finals.
