Canada's Tajon Buchanan wins youth player award at Gold Cup

Canadian Tajon Buchanan has won the Youth Player Award at the Gold Cup. Buchanan had one goal and two assists in five games at the CONCACAF championship, continually tormenting defenders with his skill on the ball.

'The catalyst for Canada's impressive run to the semifinals': CONCACAF

Canada's Tajon Buchanan (right) won the Youth Player Award at the Gold Cup. The 22-year-old from Brampton, Ont., had one goal and two assists in five games at the CONCACAF championship. (Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)

CONCACAF called the 22-year-old from Brampton, Ont., "the catalyst for Canada's impressive run to the semifinals."

The wingback/midfielder was an offensive force for Canada, whose tournament ended in a 2-1 loss in Houston to eventual runner-up Mexico on a 99th-minute goal.

Buchanan had one goal and two assists in five games at the CONCACAF championship, continually tormenting defenders with his skill on the ball. Hs goal against Mexico was his first at the senior level in nine appearances.

Buchanan, who plays his club soccer for the New England Revolution, is in good company as the tournament's best young player. American Christian Pulisic (now with Chelsea) won the award in 2019 while fellow Canadian Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) was honoured in 2017.

Mexico's Hector Herrera, whose goal eliminated Canada from the tournament, won the Best Player Award with one goal and two assists in six matches.

Almoez Ali of Qatar was top scorer with four goals in five games. Qatar, a guest entry, scored 12 goals in five matches.

Matt Turner was named best goalkeeper, allowing just one goal in six matches as the Americans lifted the trophy after their 1-0 extra-time victory over Mexico on Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Jamaican forward Bobby Reid was honoured for goal of the tournament, a right-footed volley in a 2-0 win over Suriname in a preliminary-round game.

