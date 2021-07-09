Skip to Main Content
Canada star Alphonso Davies injured in training, will miss Gold Cup tournament

Canadian star Alphonso Davies will miss the Gold Cup after injuring his ankle in training. Canada Soccer said the 20-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was hurt two days ago. There was no immediate word on the extend of the injury.

Alphonso Davies, right, was preparing for his third Gold Cup, having helped Canada reach the quarter-finals in 2017 and 2019. (Kamil Krzaczynski/The Associated Press)

Canada's prospects for the Gold Cup took a hit Friday with news that star fullback Alphonso Davies will miss the tournament with an ankle injury.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the injury suffered two days ago in training. Canada Soccer said the 20-year-old flew to Germany on Friday for further medical assessment at Bayern Munich.

Canada opens play Sunday at the CONCACAF championship against Martinique, so still has time to name a replacement for the 16-team tournament.

Davies was preparing for his third Gold Cup, having helped Canada reach the quarterfinals in 2017 and 2019. In 2017, Davies won the Golden Boot Award as top scorer, was named Best Young Player and chosen to the tournament's best XI.

Canada, ranked 70th in the world, will face No. 83 Haiti on July 15 and the 20th-ranked U.S. on July 18 in the group phase of the tournament. Martinique is unranked because it is not a member of FIFA.

Davies has nine goals and 12 assists in 23 appearances for Canada, playing both as a fullback and winger. He has four goals and a team-high five assists in six international matches this year, helping Canada reach the final round of World Cup qualifying in the region that covers North and Central America and the Caribbean.

