Ismael Kone, Simi Awujo named Canada Soccer Young Players of the Year
Men's, women's winners each made their senior national team debuts in 2022
Midfielders Ismael Kone and Simi Awujo have been named Canada Soccer Young Players of the Year.
The two were honoured for their performances in Canada Soccer's national teams program, with both making their international 'A' debuts in 2022. Kone featured in all three matches at the men's FIFA World Cup in Qatar while Awujo made her senior debut after representing Canada at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.
At 20, Kone was the youngest member of John Herdman's World Cup team in Qatar. In all, he appeared in eight games in 2022 as the Canadian men finished atop the CONCACAF final round of World Cup qualifying. Kone scored his first international goal in November, adding four goals and five assists in 32 appearances in his rookie season with CF Montreal.
Earlier this month, Kone made the move from Major League Soccer to Watford in England's second-tier Championship.
Awujo attends the University of Southern California.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Canada Soccer Player Awards, with the winners of the Canada Soccer Players of the Year to be announced Wednesday and Thursday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?