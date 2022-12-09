Content
Canadian women set to play at 2023 SheBelieves Cup in preparation for World Cup

The eighth-ranked Canadian women will open play next year at the SheBelieves Cup in February when they face the top-ranked U.S., No. 7 Brazil and No. 10 Japan in the annual four-nations tournament.

Olympic champions will face top-ranked U.S., No. 7 Brazil, No. 10 Japan in February

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Adriana Leon, left, celebrates with Christine Sinclair, centre, and Jordyn Huitema after scoring her team's second goal during a friendly international soccer match between Canada and Australia in Sydney, Australia on Sept. 6, 2022. (Rick Rycroft/The Canadian Press)

"We are excited to be participating in what we know is a great tournament with large crowds, fantastic Tier 1 opposition and travel, all things that can replicate the feeling and experiences of a FIFA Women's World Cup," Canada coach Bev Priestman said in a statement Friday,

Canada will open against the U.S. on Feb. 16 in Orlando, Fla., before facing Brazil on Feb. 19 in Nashville and Japan on Feb. 22 in Frisco, Texas.

"To have such a good test to start the year at the SheBelieves Cup will be critical for us and it will give us a chance to test the roster in a tournament setting," said Priestman. "We know what all three opponents can do on their day, so this is an exciting challenge and opportunity for us."

WATCH | Diana Matheson reveals new Canadian women's pro league set for 2025:

Diana Matheson announces Canadian women's pro soccer league coming in 2025

4 days ago
Duration 5:55
2x Olympic Medallist Diana Matheson announces that she's launching a Canadian women's professional soccer league that will commence in the spring of 2025.

The Canadian women also took part in the tournament in February 2021 with Priestman making her debut at the helm. Canada lost 1-0 to the U.S., beat Argentina 1-0 and lost 2-0 to Brazil.

There are limited playing opportunities before the World Cup with a two-match window in April and two-match window in June.

Olympic champion Canada has been drawn with No. 9 Australia, No. 33 Ireland and No. 38 Nigeria at the World Cup.

Canada skipped the 2022 SheBelieves Cup, opting instead to play in England at the Arnold Clark Cup.

WATCH | Soccer North: Women's Pro League coming to Canada:

Looking back on Canada's World Cup performance & Women's Pro League coming to Canada

1 day ago
Duration 23:31
Host Andi Petrillo is joined by special guests to break down the Canadian men's national team's performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar
