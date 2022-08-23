Key absences, new faces highlight Canadian women's soccer roster for upcoming Australia friendlies

Canada Soccer has named 23 players to its women's national team squad for upcoming away international friendly matches against Australia in September.

Head coach Bev Priestman is bringing 18 players from the Canadian roster that finished second at the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico, with a defeat against the U.S. in the final. Meanwhile, 12 players from the Tokyo 2020 gold medal-winning squad return to the fold.

The Canadian team will travel to Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on Sept. 2 and Sydney's Allianz Stadium on Sept. 6, as they continue preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, co-hosted between Australia and New Zealand.

It is the first time Canada has visited Australia for a match in 14 years. Canada qualified for the World Cup by making it through the group stage at the CONCACAF W Championship in July.

"I've opted to assess some new players, some that I haven't seen for a while," Priestman told reporters Tuesday. "I think that this far away from the World Cup, it makes sense to use this to assess some new players in the environment."

The Canadian women's national soccer team's 1-0 loss to the U.S. in the CONCACAF W Championship final sets them up for an Olympic play-in match against Jamaica in September 2023.

Coming into the squad are Clarissa Larisey, Marie Levasseur, Sura Yekka, Jade Rose, and Simi Awujo, with Larisey set to make her debut for the senior national team. At the same time, national team stalwarts Deanne Rose, Vanessa Gilles and Jayde Riviere are out with injury, while star fullback Ashley Lawrence is off the roster due to "personal reasons," per Priestman.

Captain Christine Sinclair, the world's all-time leading international scorer among men and women, will look to add to her 190 international goals in 315 senior appearances. The Burnaby, B.C., native's last goal came in a 6-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago on July 5 at the CONCACAF W Championship.

Precursor for World Cup

Although many top-choice players are unavailable for the upcoming matches, the trip offers invaluable opportunities for the women's national team program to prepare for next summer's World Cup.

From the lengthy travel arrangements to facing non-CONCACAF competition, the September window will test Priestman's group more than the CONCACAF W Championship, which only offered one other team ranked in the world's top-30.

Jordyn Huitema scores her first goal for OL Reign as they defeat Racing Louisville 2-1 to clinch The Women's Cup. Huitema, of Chilliwack, B.C., moved from Paris Saint-Germain earlier this season.

"This window is about us experiencing the conditions we will face next summer, particularly the significant travel and jetlag, which we will look to adapt and learn from," Priestman said. "It should be two incredible games that are only going to help us in our experience."

Ranked 12th in the world, Australia boasts a roster led by Chelsea midfielder Sam Kerr, one of only four players nominated for every Ballon D'Or Feminine, awarded annually as the most prestigious individual honour in women's soccer. She is also a teammate of Canada's Jessie Fleming and Kadeisha Buchanan in England's FA Women's Super League.

Larisey, Awujo set for national team debut

A native of Ottawa, Ont. Larisey caught Priestman's eye for this window after scoring five goals in three Scottish Women's Premier League appearances and nine in all competitions with Celtic FC this season after starring with the University of Memphis from 2017-2021.

With forward Deanne Rose unavailable due to personal reasons, Priestman felt it was worthwhile to give Larisey a look ahead of a critical year for the national team.

"I think with the likes of Deanne out; [Larisey is] versatile, got pace, can play direct and can score goals — I saw enough in the club environment that wanted to get her back in for another look," Priestman said. "She probably could play across multiple positions wing at nine and maybe the 10 she played wing back there as well.

"So when discussing versatility for top tournament rosters, I think that'll be the door."

Meanwhile, University of Southern California midfielder Simi Awujo earns her first call to the senior national team after impressing with the under-20 roster as Canada went winless and were ousted in the group stage at the 2022 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup this August in Costa Rica.

"Her profile is quite different, was very dangerous in box-to-box, she travels with the ball very, very well," Priestman said. "When you talk about a new profile, I think she could score goals in the box. I'm excited about what Simi can be."

After falling to the U.S. in the CONCACAF W Championship final, the Canadian women's national team continues to prepare for the 2023 World Cup and its CONCACAF Olympic play-in matches against Jamaica in September 2023 for the region's final spot at Paris 2024.

The group stage draw for next year's World Cup is on Oct. 22.

Canada's roster

Goalkeepers — Sabrina D'Angelo (Sweden, Vittsjö GIK); Lysianne Proulx (Portugal, SCU Torreense); Kailen Sheridan (U.S., San Diego Wave FC).

Defence — Kadeisha Buchanan (England, Chelsea FC); Alysha Chapman (USA, Houston Dash); Marie Levasseur (France, Fleury FC); Jade Rose (U.S., Harvard University); Bianca St-Georges (U.S. Chicago Red Stars); Sura Yekkan (France, Le Havre); Shelina Zadorsky (England, Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders — Simi Awujo (U.S., University of Southern California); Jessie Fleming (England, Chelsea FC); Julia Grosso (Italy, Juventus FC); Quinn (U.S., OL Reign); Sophie Schmidt (U.S., Houston Dash), Desiree Scott (U.S. Kansas City Current)

Forwards — Jordyn Huitema (U.S., OL Reign); Cloé Lacasse (Portugal, SL Benfica); Adriana Leon (England, Manchester United); Nichelle Prince (U.S., Houston Dash); Christine Sinclair (U.S., Portland Thorns); Janine Beckie (U.S., Portland Thorns)