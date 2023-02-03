Canada Soccer parts ways with chief marketing officer Sandra Gage
'Because this is a personnel matter, we won't be discussing details publicly,' NSO says
Sandra Gage, who was front and centre with the Canadian team at the recent World Cup in Qatar, has been let go as chief marketing officer of Canada Soccer.
Gage had been with the governing body since 2009,
"We can confirm that Sandra Gage is no longer with Canada Soccer, and a search for a chief commercial officer will commence immediately," Canada Soccer said in a statement given to The Canadian Press.
"Because this is a personnel matter, we won't be discussing details publicly. We thank Sandra for her tremendous contributions and wish her all the best."
While Gage preferred to work behind the scenes, she sat alongside Canadian players on the podium in running daily media availabilities at the World Cup. Prior to the tournament, she was instrumental in helping create the so-called "friends and family" travel package that drew praise from players and their loved ones.
In 2018, she was part of the first UEFA-FIFA Women in Football Leadership Program.
During her time with Canada Soccer, Gage spent three years as the chief marketing and communications officer for the 2015 Women's World Cup and FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, both in Canada.
Prior to joining Canada Soccer as director of business development, Gage was director of marketing and communication for the Coaching Association of Canada and director of partnerships for Skate Canada.
In 2017, Gage was honoured by her hometown when she was added to the Welland Sports Wall of Fame as a builder.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?