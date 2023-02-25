Running unopposed, CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani gets another 4-year term
Vancouver native, first elected in 2016, also serves as a FIFA vice-president
Canadian Victor Montagliani has been re-elected as president of CONCACAF, which represents North and Central America and the Caribbean.
Montagliani, the only candidate, was unanimously given another four-year term, through 2027, at the 38th CONCACAF Ordinary Congress.
The Vancouver native also serves as a FIFA vice-president.
Canada Soccer president Nick Bontis will serve as CONCACAF Council vice-president (North America).
Montagliani was first elected CONCACAF president in 2016, beating out FIFA appeals panel chairman Larry Mussenden 25-16 in a vote at the FIFA Congress in Mexico City. He was re-elected in 2019 when he ran unopposed.
Montagliani was president of the B.C. Soccer Association and served as vice-president of Canada Soccer from 2005 to 2012 before being elected president.
Montagliani helped CONCACAF recover from corruption and scandal after former presidents Jeffrey Webb and his interim successor Alfredo Hawit were both indicted by the US Department of Justice.
