Canada adds MLS defender Moise Bombito to CONCACAF Nations League roster

Canada has called up Colorado Rapids defender Moise Bombito to replace injured Derek Cornelius at next week's CONCACAF Nations League finals.

It marks the first Canadian call-up for the 23-year-old from Montreal, in his first year with Colorado after being taken third overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft from the University of New Hampshire.

Cornelius picked up a hamstring injury playing for Malmo in Sweden.

Canada, ranked 47th in the world, plays No. 58 Panama on Thursday in the Nations League semifinal in Las Vegas with the winner facing either the 13th-ranked U.S or No. 15 Mexico.

"We're tremendously proud of Moise to not only earn his first senior call-up, but to do so ahead of two important matches for Canada's men's national team," Colorado president Padraig Smith said in a statement. "Moise is only beginning to realize the depth of his potential and we couldn't be more excited to see him continue his development with an opportunity like this."

Bombito's start to the season was delayed by a knee injury sidelining him for more than two months. He made his MLS debut on May 13 and has made five appearances for the Rapids including two starts.

Bombito was named the 2022 America East defender of the year and was a second-team all-American selection at New Hampshire. He began his collegiate career at Iowa Western Community College.