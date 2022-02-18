Canadian men to host Jamaica in March World Cup qualifier at Toronto's BMO Field
Canada will host Jamaica's Reggae Boyz on March 27 at Toronto's BMO Field in its last home game in CONCACAF's final round of FIFA World Cup qualifying.
The Canadian men, who lead the eight-team standings at 7-0-4, wrap up qualifying play in March with away games at Costa Rica on March 24 and Panama on March 30 sandwiched around the Jamaica contest. Canada could secure its berth in Qatar 2022 with a win in Costa Rica.
Canada, which has won six straight, leads the U.S. and Mexico by four points and fourth-place Panama by eight points.
The top three teams will qualify for Qatar 2022 with the fourth-place side taking on an Oceania country in an intercontinental playoff to see who joins them.
Jamaica (1-6-4) stands seventh in the CONCACAF standings.
Canada has already played three homes games in Toronto, two in Edmonton and one in Hamilton.
The Canadian men are undefeated in 19 straight matches at BMO Field since June 2011.
