Canadian Kadeisha Buchanan strikes twice for Lyon in Champions League win
Compatriot Jessie Fleming involved in winner for Chelsea over Juventus
Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan scored twice in Lyon's 5-0 win over Portugal's Benfica in UEFA Women's Champions League Group D play Thursday.
The 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., opened the scoring off a corner after goalkeeper Carolina Vilao's attempted clearing punch only sent the ball off the back of teammate Catarina Amado. The ball dropped to Buchanan's feet and she poked it in.
Buchanan, who has four goals in 109 appearances for Canada, scored off another corner in the 63rd minute — rising high to scored with a downward header.
Fellow Canadian Cloe Lacasse started up front for Benfica.
WATCH | Buchanan's brace helps Lyon down Benfica:
On Wednesday, Canadian forward Jordyn Huitema scored three goals in 17 minutes to help Paris Saint-Germain defeat Ukraine's WFC Kharkiv 5-0 in Group B play.
Fellow Canadians Ashley Lawrence and Stephanie Labbe also started for PSG,.
Also Wednesday, Canadian midfielder Jessie Fleming came on in the 66th minute and was involved in Pernille Harder's 69th-minute winner in Chelsea's 2-1 win at Juventus in Group A play.
"Listen, it looks like our players are on fire," said Canada coach Bev Priestman. "I think that [Olympic] gold medal might have helped some confidence."
WATCH | Huitema's hat trick lifts PSG over WFC Kharkiv:
