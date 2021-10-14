Skip to Main Content
Soccer

Canadian Kadeisha Buchanan strikes twice for Lyon in Champions League win

Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan scored twice in Lyon's 5-0 win over Portugal's Benfica in UEFA Women's Champions League Group D play Thursday.

Compatriot Jessie Fleming involved in winner for Chelsea over Juventus

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan, seen above earlier in October, scored twice on Thursday in Lyon's 5-0 win over Portugal's Benfica in Women's Champions League play. (Gunnar Hoffsten/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., opened the scoring off a corner after goalkeeper Carolina Vilao's attempted clearing punch only sent the ball off the back of teammate Catarina Amado. The ball dropped to Buchanan's feet and she poked it in.

Buchanan, who has four goals in 109 appearances for Canada, scored off another corner in the 63rd minute — rising high to scored with a downward header.

Fellow Canadian Cloe Lacasse started up front for Benfica.

WATCH | Buchanan's brace helps Lyon down Benfica:

Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan scores a pair for Lyon

2 hours ago
2:05
Brampton, Ont., Kadeisha Buchanan scored two goals Thursday in UEFA women's champions league group D play as Lyon crushed Benfica 5-0 at Décines-Charpieu, France. 2:05

On Wednesday, Canadian forward Jordyn Huitema scored three goals in 17 minutes to help Paris Saint-Germain defeat Ukraine's WFC Kharkiv 5-0 in Group B play.

Fellow Canadians Ashley Lawrence and Stephanie Labbe also started for PSG,.

Also Wednesday, Canadian midfielder Jessie Fleming came on in the 66th minute and was involved in Pernille Harder's 69th-minute winner in Chelsea's 2-1 win at Juventus in Group A play.

"Listen, it looks like our players are on fire," said Canada coach Bev Priestman. "I think that [Olympic] gold medal might have helped some confidence."

WATCH | Huitema's hat trick lifts PSG over WFC Kharkiv:

Canadian forward Huitema scores a hat trick in Women's Champions League action

1 day ago
2:49
20-year-old Jordyn Huitema from Chilliwack, B.C., recorded three goals in 17 minutes to help Paris Saint-Germain defeat Ukraine's WFC Kharkiv 5-0 in UEFA Women's Champions League group play. 2:49
