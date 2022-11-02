Canada's Jessie Fleming signs new contract with Chelsea
24-year-old midfielder's current deal with English club was due to expire next summer
Canadian international Jessie Fleming has signed a new contract with Chelsea, keeping her at the English club until the summer of 2025.
The 24-year-old midfielder from London, Ont., has made 69 appearances for the London team since signing ahead of the 2020-21 Barclays Women's Super League season.
Fleming has won Super League titles, two FA Cup trophies and the FA Continental League Cup with the Blues.
"We are delighted for Jessie to extend her contract with the club," Paul Green, Chelsea women's general manager, said in a statement. "She has been developing well over the last couple of years and we look forward to seeing her continue to improve and develop in the upcoming years."
WATCH | Episode 1: NWSL Playoffs, Canadian men's mational Richie Laryea 1-on-1
Fleming has won 109 caps for Canada and captained her country. She made her senior debut at 15, becoming the second-youngest player to ever play for Canada.
She was part of Canada's Olympic champion team in Tokyo and won bronze at the 2016 Games in Rio. Fleming was honoured as Canada Soccer Player of the Year in 2021.
Chelsea is also home to Canadian star defender Kadeisha Buchanan.
Watch the new CBC Sports show Soccer North airing weekly on CBC Gem, CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports YouTube channel. Hosted by Andi Petrillo, Soccer North brings Canadians closer to the most interesting soccer headlines happening on and off the pitch.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?