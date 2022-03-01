Canada Soccer Hall of Fame adds Rhian Wilkinson, Martina Franko, Patrice Bernier

Headed to the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame, former Canadian internationals Martina Franko and Rhian Wilkinson paid tribute Tuesday to the women who went before them.

Franko, who made 55 international appearances as a forward and centre back from 2005 to 2009, said she hoped she would be remembered as a trailblazer for the women's team. But she singled out another generation of Canadian women.

"So many players before me who were even more trailblazers," said Franko.

Wilkinson, who won 181 caps for Canada, pointed to Hall of Famer Charmaine Hooper and others "that came before me that did so much work to put women's soccer on the map."

Franko, Wilkinson and Patrice Bernier comprise the Class of 2022 for the Hall of Fame. The trio combined for 292 Canadian caps, carrying Canadian colours around the globe and helping pave the way for others.

"Bernier was a Canadian champion and men's national team hero while both Franko and Wilkinson were notable members of our Olympic Games and FIFA World Cup teams with the women's national team," Canada Soccer president Nick Bontis said in a statement. "All three Canadian heroes are deserving of this great honour in recognition of their careers as professional players."

Franko and Wilkinson thanked Canada Soccer for the resources it has allocated to the women's team over the years. Franko lives in Squamish, B.C., and says she sees plenty of winter athletes in need of financial help.

"I feel lucky that we, even in my generation … not that long ago, we were very very well-funded," she said. "Obviously it could be way more funded and hopefully that is changing rapidly today. But I compare myself to other sports … I feel very very fortunate compared to even what 30 years ago our trailblazers had to endure — working full time while they were trying to play for Canada.

I love it's not men versus women in our country. It's very much a development of the game we all love. — Canada Soccer Hall of Famer Rhian Wilkinson

"Thank you Canada Soccer for supporting us as much as you did."

Franko and Wilkinson helped the Canadian women qualify for their first Olympics, booking their ticket to the 2008 Beijing Games with a 1-0 win over host Mexico in April 2008 in the semifinal of the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualification Tournament in Ciudad Juarez.

Women's pro league needed, Wilkinson says

Canada has since won two bronze and gold at the three Olympics.

"I'm so proud of the team today," Franko said. "I wish I could have been a part of it the last four Olympics."

Said Wilkinson: "I love it's not men versus women in our country. It's very much a development of the game we all love."

But Wilkinson, who coaches the NWSL's Portland Thorns, warned of problems ahead if Canada does not establish a women's pro league given the difficulties of moving abroad because of work visas and such.

"It's a very rare player that will go [abroad] that's not already playing for the national team," said Wilkinson. "All the women's players and a lot of the men are waving the flag just so people understand that at this time if you are 21 and have not made the national team, your career is over if you're Canadian.

"And that is beyond shocking."

Canada Soccer is currently searching for someone to take over the new position of head of women's professional soccer.

Bernier won 56 caps for Canada, including three as captain, from 1999 to 2017. He represented Canada in three cycles of FIFA World Cup qualifying as well as four editions of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

At the club level, Patrice Bernier won the Canadian championship twice with the Montreal Impact and was a CONCACAF Champions League runner-up. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press/File)

He also reflected on his early career, saying today "the pathway is maybe a bit clearer" with MLS academies and the CPL available to young talent.

"Now … [when] you're 16, 17 or 18, there's not just one door. And if it's shut, there's other avenues you can go to reach your goal to be a professional and hopefully represent Canada," he added.

2-time Canadian champion

And Bernier took pride that he played a part in setting the stage for the new generation of Canadian men that is on the verge of qualifying for the World Cup.

"For me, sad that I wasn't able to live it but I'm happy that I was part of the transition to this new age," he said.

Martina Franko, right, topped Canada in minutes played in 2006 and 2007 and was voted to the All-Time Canada XI as a centre back in 2012. (Chuck Stoody/Canadian Press/File)

At club level, Bernier won the Canadian championship twice with Montreal and was a CONCACAF Champions League runner-up. He also played in Norway, Germany and Denmark, including appearances in the UEFA Cup and CONCACAF Champions League. He was a two-time Danish Cup winner.

Bernier was the first Canadian to play more than 10,000 MLS minutes with a Canadian team. Named Quebec Soccer professional player of the year eight times, he was inducted into the Quebec Soccer Hall of Fame in 2017.

Franko, who led Canada in minutes played in 2006 and 2007, was voted to the All-Time Canada XI as a centre back in 2012. At club level, she won titles in the WPSL, USL W-League, WPS and Canada Soccer National Championships.

Wilkinson's 181 caps came between 2003 to 2017, which ranked third all-time when she quit international football.

A two-time Olympic bronze medallist, she represented Canada at four FIFA World Cups and three Olympic Games. She also won six CONCACAF tournament medals (one gold, four silver and one bronze) and three Pan American Games medals (gold, silver, bronze).

Voted to the All-Time Canada XI during her playing career, Wilkinson played professionally in Canada, the U.S. and Norway, notably helping Lillestrom SK reach the 2009 Norway Cup final and winning the 2012 Toppserien league title.

A panel of 21 voters, including former and current Canadian internationals and media, decided the modern player inductees.

The Hall of Fame honours Canadian players who have played the game with excellence at the international and club level. The new inductees bring the Hall's membership to 205: 140 players, 13 coaches/managers, 10 referees and 42 builders.