Canadian men's soccer team sticks with familiar look for rematch against US

The Canadian men's soccer team will make just two roster changes for a key CONCACAF Nations League rematch against the United States on Nov. 15 in Orlando.

Coming off a 2-0 win over the U.S., on Oct. 15 in Toronto, Canada will feature 21 of the 23 players on the roster for its first victory against the Americans since 1985.

Defender Dominick Zator of Calgary's Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League and midfielder David Wotherspoon of St. Johnstone FC of the Scottish Premiership are the newcomers. They replace Juan Cordova and Russell Teibert.

Canada (3-0-0 in Group A) can advance to the final four of the Nations League with a win or a tie against the Americans (1-1-0).

Canada also is trying to secure valuable ranking points to stay in the top six in CONCACAF. The top six teams in the region as of next June earn berths in the so-called Hex, the most direct route for World Cup qualifying.

The Canadians jumped into sixth in CONCACAF and 69th in the world after their win over the U.S. (second in CONCACAF, 23rd in the world)

WATCH | Alphonso Davies scores Canada's first goal against the U.S. in 12 years:

Teenage sensation Alphonso Davies scored in Canada's 2-0 win over the United States in Toronto. 1:17

Canada is 10-2-0 in its past 12 games and has set a national-team record by scoring at least one goal in all of those contests.

"Every game that we play from now until June 2020 is massive for Canada, so we are motivated and focused to get better every camp we are together," Canada coach John Herdman said in a statement.

"If we keep improving, we believe that we can qualify for the CONCACAF Hex and that's all that matters to us at this stage."

Canada's Full Squad

GK- Milan Borjan | SRB / FK Crvena zvezda (Red Star Belgrade)

GK- Maxime Crépeau | CAN / Vancouver Whitecaps FC

GK- Jayson Leutwiler | ENG / Blackburn Rovers

CB- Derek Cornelius | CAN / Vancouver Whitecaps FC

CB- Amer Didić | CAN / FC Edmonton

CB- Doneil Henry | CAN / Vancouver Whitecaps FC

CB- Steven Vitória | POR / Moreirense FC

FB- Samuel Adekugbe | NOR / Vålerenga Fotball

FB- Richie Laryea | CAN / Toronto FC

FB- Kamal Miller | USA / Orlando City SC

FB- Dominick Zator | CAN / Cavalry FC

MF- Scott Arfield | SCO / Glasgow Rangers FC

MF- Stephen Eustáquio | MEX / Cruz Azul FC

MF- Liam Fraser | CAN / Toronto FC

MF- Mark-Anthony Kaye | USA / Los Angeles FC

MF- Jonathan Osorio | CAN / Toronto FC

MF- Samuel Piette | CAN / Impact de Montréal

MF- David Wotherspoon | SCO / St. Johnstone FC

FW- Lucas Cavallini | MEX / Puebla FC

FW- Jonathan David | BEL / KAA Gent

FW- Alphonso Davies | GER / FC Bayern München

FW- David Junior Hoilett | WAL / Cardiff City FC

FW- Liam Millar | SCO / Kilmarnock FC