Sabrina D'Angelo wins 1st trophy with Arsenal on goal-filled weekend for Canadians in Europe

Canada's Sabrina D'Angelo won her first trophy with Arsenal on Sunday, highlighting a strong weekend of performances from Canadians overseas.

The 29-year-old captured the FA Women's Continental Cup with Arsenal in a 3-1 victory over Chelsea and fellow Canadians Jessie Fleming and Kadeisha Buchanan at Selhurst Park in London.

Buchanan played 60 minutes, while Fleming entered the match for the final 15.

Although D'angelo didn't play in the final, she played two matches in Arsenal's cup run since joining the club in January, keeping clean sheets against West Ham and Manchester City in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Always a team. Always together. ❤️ <a href="https://t.co/4l3pqOYV8i">pic.twitter.com/4l3pqOYV8i</a> —@ArsenalWFC

The Welland, Ont., native is still recovering from an injury sustained while playing for Canada against Japan in February's SheBelieves Cup. However, reports suggest her return may not be too far off.

Jonas Eidevall says Lina Hurtig is in contention to play for Arsenal against Chelsea in the Conti Cup final this weekend.<br><br>He's unsure about Sabrina D'Angelo's availability at this moment, but she is progressing. —@ameeruszkai

On Saturday, Vancouver's Julia Grosso scored her third goal of the season for Juventus in a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal. Meanwhile, Ashley Lawrence of Caledon, Ont., scored a penalty kick for Paris Saint-Germain to push them to the Coupe de France semifinal.

Julia Grosso scored for Juventus today💫<br><br>It was the 1st leg of the Coppa Italia SFs between Juventus and Inter, and Grosso came up clutch, scoring Juve's goal in a 1-1 draw<br><br>She now has 3 goals (all comps) to go with all her assists<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanWNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanWNT</a>/<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanXNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanXNT</a><a href="https://t.co/7s2LLCSQru">pic.twitter.com/7s2LLCSQru</a> —@AlexGangueRuzic

Cloé Lacasse of Sudbury, Ont., scored her 12th and 13th goals of the season for SL Benfica in the Portuguese top division, beating Lank Vilaverdense 7-1, while Montreal's Marie-Yasmine Alidou potted her fourth goal of the season in the same league.

Johnston scores 1st for Celtic FC

While Canadian women enjoyed success across the pond, it was also a strong weekend for Canada's men's national team players, with Alistair Johnston scoring his first goal for Celtic FC on Sunday in a 5-1 victory over St. Mirren.

The goal continued a strong run for the Aurora, Ont., native, who won his first trophy with the Scottish club the week prior, lifting the Scottish League Cup. Although the goal looked to be an own goal, Johnston was credited for it, and he later claimed it on Twitter.

In case anyone was wondering - I’m claiming that goal😂 <br><br>GET IN 🍀 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COYBIG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COYBIG</a> <a href="https://t.co/YqMIKGogPD">https://t.co/YqMIKGogPD</a> —@_a_johnston

English-Canadian Iké Ugbo found the back of the net for Troyes in France's Ligue 1 against Monaco, finishing a thumping header past goalkeeper Alexander Nubel for his second of the season. It was also an important one for him, having struggled to find form in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, it was also a day for Canadian centre-backs, with Ajax's Derek Cornelius scoring his first goal for Sweden's Malmo FF, a 90th-minute winner to beat Degerfors IF. Steven Vítoria of Toronto scored a penalty for his fifth goal of the season as his Chaves side lost 3-1 to Stephen Eustaquio's FC Porto.

Canada's next men's national team game is set for March 25 against Curacao in CONCACAF Nations League. Meanwhile, the women are next scheduled to play against France on April 11, but a labour dispute with Canada Soccer could impact that match's feasibility.