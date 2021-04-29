Canada Soccer Hall of Fame inducts eight women 'legends' in Class of 2021

Eight women, including five members of Canada's original 1986 women's team, are headed to the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2021 inductees are Sue Brand, Annie Caron, Carla Chin Baker, Janet Lemieux, Luce Mongrain, Suzanne Muir, Cathy Ross and Sue Simon.

The eight "legends" represent Canada's first decade in international soccer, from the original selections in 1986 through to Canada's first participation at the FIFA Women's World Cup in 1995.

Collectively, they won 18 national titles from 1982 to 1995, eight CONCACAF silver medals from 1991 and 1994, and the CONCACAF Women's Championship in 1998. Six featured at either the 1988 FIFA Women's Invitational Tournament or the 1995 Women's World Cup.

Their induction marks the 35th anniversary of the Canada women's team. The eight will be honoured May 6 on Canada Soccer's digital channels.

"Canada Soccer congratulates this group of first-class athletes who have been honoured by the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame for their incredible impact on the game at both the national and international levels," Canada Soccer president Nick Bontis said in a statement.

The first Canadian women's camp opened July 1, 1986, in Winnipeg, with Canada's first two international "A" matches a week later against the U.S. in Blaine, Minn. Since then, the Canadian women's team has played more than 400 international "A" matches while the program itself has featured more than 900 players from the youth to senior level.

The Canada Soccer Hall of Fame honours Canadian players who have played the game with excellence at the international and club level.

With the eight new selections for 2021, the Hall now features 202 honoured members: 137 players, 13 coaches/managers, 10 referees, and 42 builders. Players now make up two-thirds of the members.

The 2021 class is also a part of the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame's priority to establish equity within the modern Canadian players category from both the men's and women's programs.

