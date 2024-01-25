Canadian women's soccer coach signs contract extension through 2027 World Cup

Canadian women's coach Bev Priestman has signed a new contract that runs through the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Priestman has a 28-9-10 record in 47 matches as Canada head coach and was a nominee for FIFA Women's Best Coach in 2021 and 2022.

The 37-year-old Priestman took over the Canadian women on Nov. 1, 2020, appointed "through the next quadrennial." She succeeded Kenneth Heiner-Moller, who returned to his native Denmark.

The Canadian women have won five of six since a disappointing showing at last summer's FIFA World Cup in Australia that saw them exit after the group stage.

Priestman's team, which went 7-5-1 in 2023, has recorded three consecutive clean sheets and conceded just two goals since the World Cup.

Next up is the CONCACAF W Gold Cup in February followed by the SheBelieves Cup in April, with both tournaments in the United States, as the Canadians prepare to defend their Olympic title this summer in Paris.