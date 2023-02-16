Canada Soccer amends labour statement at request of women's players association

Canada Soccer has amended a statement it issued Friday and removed it from Twitter at the request of the Canadian Soccer Players' Association (CSPA), which represents the players on the Canadian women's national team.

"The original statement referenced details of a retroactive pay agreement that both parties had agreed would not be disclosed unilaterally," Canada Soccer said in a brief statement Thursday. "Our sole priority is to address the requests of the women's national team players, which we are doing, and continue to work together towards a resolution with both of our national team players."

It did not provide further details. The women have previously said they have not yet received compensation for their national team participation in 2022.

Friday's statement said, in part: "Pay equity for our women's national team is at the core of our ongoing player negotiations. Canada Soccer will not agree to any deal without it. That is why, after months of negotiations with our women's national team players and their legal counsel, Canada Soccer already issued a mutually-agreed to retroactive payment."

WATCH | Labour dispute spills into SheBelieves Cup:

CanWNT to play 'in protest' at SheBelieves Cup after pay equity dispute with Canada Soccer Duration 1:51 CBC Sports' Shireen Ahmed breaks down the Canadian women's national team's pay equity dispute Canada Soccer.

Canada Soccer said it had amended the statement on its website and deleted it from Twitter, where the statement was published as a photo and so could not be edited.

The Canadian men's and women's team are embroiled in a labour dispute with their governing body. The women's last agreement expired at the end of 2021 while the men, who formed their own players' association last year, are negotiating their first formal deal.

Confidentiality clauses have restricted discussion of specific issues, with the players opting not to address such.

The women are demanding the same backing and preparation ahead of their World Cup this summer in Australia and New Zealand as the men got ahead of their soccer showcase in Qatar last year. Both teams also want Canada Soccer to open its books and explain cuts to both programs in 2023.

WATCH | CBC Sports' Shireen Ahmed discusses labour dispute: