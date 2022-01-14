Alphonso Davies 'getting better,' still uncertain if he can play for Canada at World Cup qualifiers

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann says it's "looking good" that Canadian star Alphonso Davies will be back for next month's Champions League quarter-finals.

Bayern hammered visiting Red Bull Salzburg 7-1 Tuesday to advance to the final eight after winning the round-of-16 tie 8-2 on aggregate.

Davies has been sidelined since early January due to symptoms of a mild heart condition following a bout of COVID.

"I'm no doctor, especially no cardiologist, but I've been told that certainly he's getting better," Nagelsmann said through an interpreter after Tuesday's match. "We're doing weekly control checks with him. We're just hoping he will be back. Of course, he was gone for quite a while and we have to keep an eye on him.

"I have good expectations that he'll be back for the quarter-finals."

Breaking Down Alphonso Davies' spectacular goal against Panama Duration 1:19 Watch our breakdown of forward Alphonso Davies' incredible individual effort as Canada defeats Panama 4-1 in their CONCACAF World Cup qualifying match. 1:19

The Champions League quarter-final first leg is scheduled for April 5-6 with the second leg April 12-13. The draw is scheduled for March 18.

The illness has meant Davies has not played for Canada since a pair of World Cup qualifying wins in November in Edmonton. Despite Bayern's optimism, the timeline is tight for the 21-year-old from Edmonton to be ready for the Canadian men's remaining three games in the final round of CONCACAF qualifying later this month.

Canada, which tops the eight-team final round-robin in the region at 7-0-4, is on the verge of qualifying for Qatar 2022.

John Herdman's team plays at Costa Rica on March 24 before hosting Jamaica on March 27 in Toronto, finishing off March 30 in Panama.