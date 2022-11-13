Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David front Canada's 26-man roster for FIFA World Cup

Canadian head coach John Herdman on Sunday announced the 26-player roster that will represent the country in its first men's FIFA World Cup since 1986.

Porto's Stephen Eustáquio and Club Brugge's Cyle Larin are among the other key players.

Roster

Goalkeepers: Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade - Serbia), James Pantemis (CF Montréal) and Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United).

Defenders: Alistair Johnston (CF Montréal), Derek Cornelius (Panetolikos - Greece), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Sam Adekugbe (Hatayspor - Turkey), Steven Vitória (Chaves - Portugal), Kamal Miller (CF Montréal) and Joel Waterman (CF Montréal).

Midfielders: Stephen Eustáquio (Porto - Portugal), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Atiba Hutchinson (Beşiktaş J.K.), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Toronto FC), Samuel Piette (CF Montréal), Liam Fraser (K.M.S.K. Deinze - Belgium), Ismaël Koné (CF Montréal) and David Wotherspoon (St Johnstone F.C. - Scotland).

Forwards: Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich - Germany), Jonathan David (Lille - France) and Cyle Larin (Club Brugge - Belgium), Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge - Belgium), Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps), Junior Hoilett (Reading F.C. - England), and Ike Ugbo (ES Troyes AC - France).

Canada will make its return to men's soccer's biggest stage against Belgium on Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. ET before facing Croatia (Nov. 27, 11 a.m.) and Morocco (Dec. 1, 10 a.m.) to conclude group play.

