Canada men's soccer training session scrapped amid compensation talks
A planned training session for Canada's men's soccer team was scrapped Friday amid ongoing discussions about player compensation.
Uncertainty remains for players' participation on Saturday, Panama game on Sunday
A planned training session for Canada's men's soccer team was scrapped Friday amid ongoing discussions about player compensation.
Advanced teams set up equipment at the Vancouver Whitecaps' training facility Friday afternoon, but packed it back up and left the field empty minutes before the session was set to begin.
TSN is reporting that players refused to participate in training due to a contract dispute.
A spokesperson for Canada Soccer says discussions on player compensation are ongoing, and that the association's president and interim secretary general are set to land in Vancouver on Saturday afternoon.
It's unclear whether Saturday's training session will go ahead, or whether players will take the field for a friendly match against Panama on Sunday.
Sunday's game is the first of three for Canada in the current international window, and the team's first on home soil since it qualified for the World Cup in March.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?