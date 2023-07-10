Canada falls to U.S. on penalties in Gold Cup quarterfinals

A penalty kick converted by captain Steven Vitória in the dying minutes of regulation and a great individual effort by winger Jacob Shaffelburg to score in extra time ultimately weren't enough for Canada's men's soccer team.

The Americans edged Canada 3-2 on penalties on Sunday in Cincinnati in CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal action to advance in the tournament after the match ended 2-2 after regulation and extra time.

Kamal Miller and Jacen Russell-Rowe scored in the shootout for Canada. Vitória, who opened the penalty kicks, and Liam Fraser, who went second, missed. Charles Brym hit the woodwork as Canada's fifth taker to bring the game to an end.

Cade Cowell, Gianluca Busio and Jesús Ferreira all scored for the U.S. after Brandon Vázquez failed to convert the American's opening penalty kick.

GOAL! WHAT A TIME FOR YOUR FIRST FOR <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CANMNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CANMNT</a> JACOB SHAFFELBURG! ���🇨🇦<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeCAN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeCAN</a> <a href="https://t.co/Abrpw69PS2">pic.twitter.com/Abrpw69PS2</a> —@CanadaSoccerEN

The U.S. will take on Panama on Wednesday in San Diego, Calif., for a chance to play for the Gold Cup trophy. The Panamanians breezed past invited guests Qatar 4-0 in quarterfinal action on Saturday.

Amari'i Bell scored as Jamaica topped Guatemala 1-0 earlier on Sunday to advance to the semifinals. The Reggae Boyz will face Mexico, which edged Costa Rica 2-0 Saturday, on Wednesday for a place in the final.

More to come.

WATCH | CBC Sports' Soccer North: