Milan Borjan, the fist-pumping, sweatpants-wearing goalkeeper who carried the Canadian men to their first World Cup in 36 years, now appears near the end of his national-team career. Borjan left the side Monday in the middle of Gold Cup group-stage action and will be replaced by backup Dayne St. Clair in Tuesday's must-win game against Cuba in Houston.

Canada Soccer attributed Borjan's departure to an unspecified injury, but the goalkeeper showed no signs of distress during his last game, a scoreless draw against Guatemala on Canada Day. Nor did he mention an injury during a post-match interview.

"Big game for us coming up," he said, looking ahead to Cuba. "We all know what that brings."

Instead, he's flown to Europe to nurse private wounds.

Head coach John Herdman said that Borjan's towering presence will be missed at the Gold Cup, citing the goalkeeper's "infectious character." At 35, Canada's captain was valued as much for his leadership as his shot stopping, especially given the current roster, which is filled with young and untested talent.

WATCH l Canada plays to scoreless draw with Guatemala in Houston:

Canada and Guatemala trade chances in Gold Cup scoreless draw Duration 1:13 The two nations failed to find the back of the net in this 0-0 finish. Canada must defeat Cuba on Tuesday to stay alive in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals race.

St. Clair is among their number, and Herdman said that he had promised the 26-year-old "an opportunity to stake his claim" even before the tournament began. The Pickering, Ont., native has been a stalwart at MLS's Minnesota United but has earned only two caps for Canada since he joined the national side in 2021.

"I think this situation with Milan is serendipitous in some ways," Herdman said, referring to Borjan's purported injury. "At the same time, we're sad to lose him."

Borjan had been a long-standing member of the Canadian team before Herdman's arrival in early 2018 but cemented his place after it. That March, the two men sat down at the coach's first camp in Murcia, Spain, and talked about the failures of the national program and how they might be remedied.

"I knew I wanted to go to war with this man," Herdman once said, recalling the frank, passionate conversation that marked a sea change for the side. At the time, the Canadian men were ranked 94th by FIFA, one place ahead of the Faroe Islands. Within four years, they had earned their place among the world's best in Qatar.

Dayne St. Clair has played only two international game for Canada heading into Tuesday's Gold Cup match with Cuba. (AFP via Getty Images)

But after three consecutive World Cup losses, including an ignominious 4-1 lesson in manners from Croatia; a decisive defeat to the U.S. in June's CONCACAF Nations League final; and disappointing draws to Guadeloupe and Guatemala in the Gold Cup, Herdman has faced criticism for his loyalty to his old guard, and pressure to drop Borjan in favour of a modern, foot-forward stylist.

He has no shortage of options, although each will need significant seasoning between now and the next men's World Cup in 2026.

In addition to St. Clair, the Gold Cup roster features uncapped youngster Tom McGill, in the mix at Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion. Maxime Crépeau, Borjan's principal understudy until he suffered a broken leg last year at LAFC, is weeks from match fitness, and 22-year-old Jonathan Sirois has won recent attention with some miraculous saves for CF Montreal.

"When I brought the guys together, welcomed them in, the new players, we talked about the privilege of wearing that shirt," Herdman said. "But I also talked about how hard it is to maintain that jersey and maintain your name on the back of that shirt.

WATCH l Canada settles for draw with Guadeloupe:

Canada settles for Gold Cup draw with Guadeloupe allowing late own goal Duration 1:16 A late stoppage time own goal from Jacen Russell-Rowe allowed unranked Guadeloupe to draw Canada 2-2 in its CONCACAF Gold Cup opening game.

"Milan works as hard as anyone else, he takes a real leadership role, he's an influencer. And while he's still playing at the highest levels, he'll always be in contention for that No. 1 jersey. But he knows."

Only two weeks ago, Borjan suffered a confidence-shaking exit from Red Star Belgrade, the club he had called home for six trophy-rich seasons. He was informed by phone that his services were no longer required, and he was loaned to Slovan Bratislava, a dominant side in Slovakian club soccer but a step down from the Serbian giants.

The move left him "hurt and sad," Borjan had said.

Now country looks to have followed club.

After Canada's last game in Qatar, a 2-1 loss to Morocco, Borjan spent a long time on the field communing with his fellow veteran, Atiba Hutchinson. Both men stood forehead-to-forehead, appearing to say goodbye — to each other, and to the game they both love.

Borjan was quick to correct the impression. "I'm not over with the national team if you're thinking that," he said in the quiet of the emptied stadium. "I'm going to keep going till I can't. The national team, representing the country, is something special for me. If they call me up, I'm there."

Six months later, Milan Borjan is gone.