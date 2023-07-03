Content
Canada goalkeeper and captain Borjan out for remainder of Gold Cup

Canada captain Milan Borjan will miss the rest of the CONCACAF Gold Cup with an undisclosed injury. Canada Soccer says the goalkeeper has returned to Europe so that he can recover ahead of the 2023-24 club season.

The Canadian Press ·
Member of Canada's men's soccer team looks on after the teams draw against Guadeloupe on June 27, 2023 in Toronto.
Milan Borjan, picturing looking on after Canada's surprising 2-2 Gold Cup draw against Guadeloupe on June 27, 2023 in Toronto, will miss the remainder of the tournament with an undisclosed injury. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Borjan was in goal for Canada's 2-2 draw with Guadeloupe on Tuesday in Toronto and its 0-0 draw with Guatemala in Houston on Saturday.

With two points from two matches, Canada must win its Group D finale against Cuba on Wednesday to advance to the Gold Cup quarterfinals.

Borjan leads the national men's team in matches by a goalkeeper with 77 and clean sheets with 35.

The 35-year-old has played club football with Serbia's Red Star Belgrade since 2017, though was loaned to Slovakia's Slovan Bratislava last month.

WATCH l Canada plays to goalless draw with Guatemala in Houston:

Canada and Guatemala trade chances in Gold Cup scoreless draw

2 days ago
Duration 1:13
The two nations failed to find the back of the net in this 0-0 finish. Canada must defeat Cuba on Tuesday to stay alive in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals race.
