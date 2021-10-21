Canadian men's soccer continues rise up FIFA rankings to No.48

Canada is continuing to rocket up the FIFA rankings, with the country now listed at No. 48 as of Thursday.

That's three places further up the board than its most recent ranking of 51, which had been the highest place since they cracked No. 53 in 2009.

The team accumulated over 16 ranking points to continue its climb. At this same time last year, the Canadians were ranked at 72.

The rankings are likely to come into play when FIFA makes the seedings for the next World Cup draw. It is set for April 1 in Doha, Qatar.

Canada's currently placed third in the CONCACAF table, with two wins and four draws. The top three go on to the 2022 World Cup.

The country's best-ever FIFA ranking clocks back to 1996, where it reached No. 40. They last qualified for the World Cup in 1986.

France's Nations League title also moved the country's national team up to No. 3. France, which won the World Cup in 2018, still trails both top-ranked Belgium and No. 2 Brazil.

The Belgians, which lost to France in the semifinals of both the World Cup and the Nations League, have been at the top of the rankings for three years.

Belgium added more ranking points than France with a better record so far in the current World Cup qualifying program and in the group stage and knockout rounds of this year's European Championship.

Euro 2020 champion Italy rose one place to No. 4 and England dropped two to No. 5.

The top 10 is completed by Copa America champion Argentina, Spain, Portugal, Mexico and Denmark.

Senegal is Africa's best-ranked nation at No. 20, while Iran is the highest-ranked Asian nation at No. 22.

World Cup host Qatar, the 2019 Asian Cup champion, is No. 46.